Sensex Tumbles Over 400 Points; Nifty Nears 11950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled in early trade on Monday, mirroring weak cues from other global markets as investors were spooked by the spread of coronavirus inside and outside of China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slumped 403 points, or 0.98 percent, to 40,767, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 127 points, or 1.05 percent, at 11,954.

Bharti Airtel fell more than 1 percent after reports that the Finance Ministry is unlikely to give consent to any cut in the license fee and the spectrum usage charges to meet adjusted gross revenue dues.

Vodafone Idea was trading flat after the Department of Telecom gave its approval for the merger of mobile tower companies Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers.

Central Bank of India fell 2.4 percent on reports it plans to sell its entire 64.40 percent stake in its housing finance subsidiary - Cent Bank Home Finance.

Ashok Leyland edged down slightly. The company said that demand for commercial vehicles might remain muted for another two quarters.

Biocon was little changed after getting three observations from the U.S. FDA for its insulin manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

GMR Infrastructure soared 8.5 percent after the Competition Commission of India gave approval for the group's proposed 49 percent stake sale in its airport business to France's Groupe ADP.

