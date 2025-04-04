Markets

Sensex Tumbles 930 Points Amid Global Selloff; Nifty Nears 22,900

April 04, 2025 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's broad tariff announcements stoked fears about the outlook for inflation and global growth.

According to UBS, the latest tariff measures unveiled by Trump may knock down U.S. economic growth by 2 percentage points this year and raise inflation close to 5 percent.

PMorgan has raised the probability of a global recession this year to 60 percent, from a previous 40 percent.

In the face of sweeping tariffs on imports to the U.S. it is feared that domestic sectors and companies with a meaningful portion of their revenues from the U.S. market will be hit hard.

Adding to investor anxiety, Trump said tariffs on pharmaceutical and semiconductor imports will be announced soon.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex tumbled 930.67 points, or 1.22 percent, to 75,364.69 after the U.S. stock market suffered its sharpest single day drop in five years on Thursday, following Trump's announcement of tariffs.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed down 345.65 points, or 1.49 percent, at 22,904.45, with selling seen across the board.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes lost 3.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was negative on the BSE, with 2,805 shares declining while 1,136 shares advanced and 135 shares closed unchanged.

Commodity-related stocks were among the worst hit, with Tata Steel plunging 8.6 percent.

IT stocks faced selling pressure, with Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra all falling around 3 percent.

Among other prominent decliners, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, L&T and Tata Motors slumped 3-6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.