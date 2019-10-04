Sensex Tumbles 434 Points On Growth Worries; Nifty Dips Below 11,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell on Friday amid growth worries as the Reserve Bank of India lowered its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year, but slashed its growth forecast for 2019-20 to 6.1 percent from 6.9 percent, saying domestic demand conditions remained weak amid subdued prospects for exports. Inflation projection for the second half of financial year 2019-20 was retained at 3.5-3.7 percent.

Rate-sensitive banking and auto stocks were among the prominent decliners as benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty extended declines for the fifth straight session.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 433.56 points, or 1.14 percent, at 37,673.31 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 139.25 points, or 1.23 percent, to 11,174.75.

Titan, JSW Steel, UltraTech, Grasim and Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 3-6 percent in the Nifty pack while IT stocks such as Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS and Wipro rose around 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.