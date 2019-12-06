Sensex Tumbles 334 Points; Nifty Ends Below 11950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Friday, with banks and automakers pacing the decliners on concerns about weakening domestic growth and rising inflationary risks.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 334.44 points, or 0.82 percent, to 40,445.15, extending losses from the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 96.90 points, or 0.81 percent, at 11,921.50.

Yes Bank shares plunged 10.5 percent as global rating agency Moody's Investors Service downgraded long-term foreign currency rating of the private sector lender.

Moody's said that stressed assets related issues are adding pressure to funding and liquidity, and creating additional risks to standalone credit profile of the bank.

GAIL, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and SBI fell 3-5 percent while Infratel jumped 5.3 percent and Kotak Bank advanced 1.6 percent.

Vodafone Idea shares plunged 5.5 percent. Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla today said that the company would not put good money after bad and shut shop if there was no stimulus from the government.

Bharti Airtel declined 1 percent while Reliance Industries, which owns Jio Infocomm, edged up slightly.

Globally, Asian markets ended mostly higher amid optimism that the U.S. and China would be able to arrive at a "phase one" agreement prior to Dec. 15, when a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will take effect.

China said today that it would waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the United States.

The tariff waivers were based on applications by individual firms for U.S. soybeans and pork imports, the finance ministry said in a statement, but didn't not specify the quantities involved.

The focus shifted to U.S. jobs data that will be out later in the day after recent data sent mixed signals about the state of the world's largest economy.

