Sensex Tops 59K; Nifty Climbs Above 17,600

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Monday despite mixed auto sales numbers, surging Covid-19 cases in the country and signs of moderation in the country's manufacturing activity, with the corresponding PMI easing to a three-month low in December.

Sentiment was helped after finance ministry said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues grew 13 percent in December 2021 as compared to the same month last year.

Sharp gains in European markets also offered some support. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 929.40 points, or 1.60 percent, to settle at 59,183.22 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 271.65 points, or 1.57 percent, at 17,625.70.

ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors and Coal India soared 3-6 percent while drug makers such as Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell over 1 percent each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.