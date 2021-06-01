Sensex Tops 52,000; Nifty At 15,625

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Tuesday as investors cheered a robust set of economic data and a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases, with the country reporting its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus infections in nearly two months.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 170 points, or 0.3 percent, to 52,106 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 43 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,625.

Escorts rose half a percent despite reporting a 2.6 percent decline in May tractor sales. Tata Motors gained 1 percent, Maruti Suzuki added half a percent and Bajaj Auto surged 2.3 percent.

Magma Fincorp jumped 5 percent despite announcing a wider loss for its fourth quarter ended March.

Nestle India shares were down about half a percent. Media reports said citing an internal document that more than 60 percent of Nestle's mainstream foods and drinks are unhealthy.

Wipro rose 1 percent after selling its stake in hybrid IT services provider Ensono Holdings for $76.24 million to global investment firm KKR.

Infosys edged down slightly. Co-founder S D Shibulal purchased shares of the company worth nearly Rs 93 crore through an open market transaction.

Greenply Industries was up 0.8 percent. The company has unveiled plans to set up a plant for manufacturing greenfield plywood and its allied products in Uttar Pradesh. ITC rose half a percent ahead of its earnings release.

