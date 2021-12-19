Sensex Tanks Over 1,000 Points; Nifty Dips Below 16,700

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened deep in the red Monday, mirroring weak global cues as renewed concerns about the Omicron of Covid-19 variant coupled with hawkish stance by central banks posed fresh challenges to economic recovery worldwide.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1,047 points, or 1.8 percent, to 55,964 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 305 points, or 1.8 percent, at 16,680.

Selling was seen across the board, with BPCL, SBI, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finance plunging 3-4 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance fell nearly 2 percent on news it is looking for a new strategic investor to anchor the company.

Cipla rose over 2 percent. The drug maker received the U.S. FDA nod to market Lanreotide injection in American market. Peer Sun Pharma was modestly higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.