Sensex Tanks 788 Points; Nifty Ends Below 12000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares tumbled on Monday and the rupee nosedived below the 72-mark against the dollar after oil prices surged to six-month highs, raising concerns over fiscal deficit and CAD imbalances.

Oil prices continued to rise today, with Brent crude crossing the $70 threshold for the first time since September as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated further following the killing of a top Iranian general.

Investors remain concerned that any kind of violent retaliation from Iran will disrupt the energy supplies and could lead to a spike in oil import-dependent countries like India.

Amid brewing tensions in the Middle East, market participants ignored positive data showing that India's services economy gained growth momentum in December after subdued performances in September and October.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 787.98 points, or 1.90 percent, to finish at 40,676.63, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 233.60 points, or 1.91 percent, at 11,993.05.

Coal India, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance and SBI gave up 3-5 percent.

