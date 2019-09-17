Sensex Tanks 642 Points; Nifty Nears 10,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Tuesday amid concerns that India's current account and fiscal deficit might take a hit because of rising oil prices following attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

The downtrend in the auto industry and a plunging rupee amid unabated foreign fund flows also weighed on markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged as much as 642.22 points, or 1.73 percent, to finish at 36,481.09 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 185.90 points, or 1.69 percent, at 10,817.60.

Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp slumped 5-6 percent in the Nifty pack, while Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and GAIL rose 1-2 percent.

Oil prices fell over 1 percent today after surging as much as 20 percent at one point on Monday in the aftermath of drone attacks on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The oil price rally paused after the United States hinted at the possible release of crude reserves.

In addition, investors await updates regarding the resumption of operations in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, it was expected Saudi would be able to restore some of its major output facilities within days. The Bloomberg said later, quoting officials, that it would take weeks or even months.

Globally, Asian stocks ended mixed today as investors assessed the impact of surging oil prices on global growth.

European markets were mixed as investors awaited the latest developments in the Sino-U.S. trade talks and looked forward to the outcome of central bank meetings this week in the U.S and Japan.

