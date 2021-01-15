Markets

Sensex Tanks 549 Points, Nifty Ends Below 14,450

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended deep in the red on Friday, as concerns over stretched valuation of financial assets coupled with signs of a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in countries like Europe and China offset investor optimism over the unveiling of a$1.9 trillion US stimulus plan.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 549.49 points, or 1.11 percent, to 49,034.67, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 161.90 points, or 1.11 percent, at 14,433.70.

Information technology stocks saw profit-booking for the second consecutive session, with Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra losing around 4 percent each.

ONGC and GAIL India lost around 3 percent as oil prices fell over 1 percent in international markets on worries about fuel demand.

On the positive side, Tata Motors surged 6.7 percent, extending its winning run to the 11th straight day.

Bharti Airtel climbed 4 percent after MSCI said it will take a decision on increasing the weightage of the telecom services provider at upcoming index review in February.

Grasim, ITC and UPL rose 1-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular