Sensex Tanks 549 Points, Nifty Ends Below 14,450

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended deep in the red on Friday, as concerns over stretched valuation of financial assets coupled with signs of a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in countries like Europe and China offset investor optimism over the unveiling of a$1.9 trillion US stimulus plan.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 549.49 points, or 1.11 percent, to 49,034.67, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 161.90 points, or 1.11 percent, at 14,433.70.

Information technology stocks saw profit-booking for the second consecutive session, with Wipro, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra losing around 4 percent each.

ONGC and GAIL India lost around 3 percent as oil prices fell over 1 percent in international markets on worries about fuel demand.

On the positive side, Tata Motors surged 6.7 percent, extending its winning run to the 11th straight day.

Bharti Airtel climbed 4 percent after MSCI said it will take a decision on increasing the weightage of the telecom services provider at upcoming index review in February.

Grasim, ITC and UPL rose 1-3 percent.

