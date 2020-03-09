Sensex Tanks 1942 Points On Virus Worries; Nifty Nears 10450

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended deep in the red on Monday amid a global market rout as investors fretted about a rapidly-spreading coronavirus and a free fall in oil prices sparked by top exporter Saudi Arabia slashing price.

Roughly 11,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the coronavirus, raising fears the global economy could now be heading towards a recession.

Oil prices plunged over 20 percent after OPEC and non-OPEC allies failed on Friday to agree on how much oil production to cut amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The selloff deepened after Saudi Arabia slashed its official prices by the most in at least 20 years over the weekend and signaled to buyers it would ramp up output. Russia said its companies were free to pump as much as they could.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit as low as 35,109.18 before ending the session down 1,941.67 points, or 5.17 percent, at 35,634.95. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 538 points, or 4.90 percent, to 10,451.45.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Vedanta and ONGC plummeted 8-16 percent in the Nifty pack.

Yes Bank shares jumped more than 32 percent after reports that the RBI may lift the withdrawal cap on the bank deposits by 23 March, at least 11 days ahead of the 3 April deadline set by the central bank.

BPCL soared 5.5 percent after the government invited expressions of interest for the strategic sale of the company by May 2.

