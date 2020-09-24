Sensex Tanks 1,115 Points On Global Selloff; Nifty Nears 10,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Thursday, mirroring weak global cues as weak data releases, rising Covid-19 infections in Europe coupled with a series of warnings from the U.S. central bank officials about a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic spooked investors.

Speculation was rife that the U.S. Congress would not agree extra fiscal stimulus to counter the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the run up to the November election.

Volatility due to the expiry of derivative contracts and reports suggesting that the government is reassessing its earlier optimism about a V-shaped economic recovery also contributed to the negativity.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,114.82 points, or 2.96 percent, to 36,553.60, marking its sixth consecutive day of losses. The broader NSE Nifty index gave up 326.30 points, or 2.93 percent, to finish at 10,805.55.

The losses were broad-based, with TCS, Grasim, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and IndusInd Bank tumbling 5-7 percent.

