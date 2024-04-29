News & Insights

Sensex Surges Over 400 Points; Nifty Tops 22,500

April 29, 2024

(RTTNews) - Indian markets opened on a positive note Monday, with shares of private sector banks in focus after strong quarterly results.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 403 points, or 0.6 percent, at 74,133 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 89 points, or 0.4 percent, at 22,508.

Other Asian markets traded mostly higher, though overall gains remained capped amid caution ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled for April 30 to May 1.

Maruti Suzuki India, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank and Divis Laboratories rose 1-2 percent while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise plunged 5.7 percent after PE firm Advent International agreed to invest 24.75 billion rupees (nearly $297 million) in its unit Apollo HealthCo.

HCL Technologies lost 4.7 percent on weak FY25 guidance.

ICICI Bank advanced 1.7 percent after reporting a 17 percent increase in Q4 profit and higher spending on information technology and cybersecurity.

Yes Bank jumped more than 6 percent on reporting a 123 percent jump in Q4 net profit.

RBL Bank was marginally higher on positing 30 percent growth in quarterly net profit. Glenmark Pharma rose half a percent after it received the U.S. FDA approval for Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen tablets.

