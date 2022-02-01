Sensex Surges 848 Points On Budget Day; Nifty Tops 17,550

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's volatile session sharply higher as investors welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's growth-oriented Budget unveiled in Parliament today.

Global cues were supportive buoyed by another rally on Wall Street overnight, led by gains in technology stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 848.40 points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 58,862.57, after having plunged nearly 1,300 points from its intraday high earlier in the day soon after the conclusion of the Budget presentation.

The broader NSE Nifty index also slumped before staging a quick recovery thereafter in late deals to end the session up 237 points, or 1.37 percent, at 17,576.85.

Larsen & Toubro, Shree Cement, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel soared 4-7 percent in the Nifty pack while state-run oil marketing companies BPCL and IOC fell 3-4 percent.

Automakers declined, with Tata Motors falling 2.6 percent after reporting a loss in the third quarter. Peer Mahindra & Mahindra gave up 1.4 percent.

