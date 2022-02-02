Markets

Sensex Surges 696 Points; Nifty Tops 17,750

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian markets extended their Budget euphoria into second day on Wednesday, with banks and non-banking finance companies leading the surge amid firm global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rallied 695.76 points, or 1.18 percent, to 59,558.33, while the broader Nifty index climbed 203.15 points, or 1.16 percent, to finish at 17,780.

Among the top gainers, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj FinServ jumped 3-5 percent.

Telecom stocks were in focus, with Vodafone Idea shares surging 6.5 percent on the back of heavy volumes after Care Ratings (CARE) upgraded its rating on the company's long term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCD).

Tata Teleservices gained 5 percent after saying it would not convert interest on dues owed to the government into equity.

On the downside, Tech Mahindra dropped 1.4 percent after its quarterly profit came in below estimates.

Nestle India, Shree Cement, Britannia Industries and UltraTech all fell around 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular