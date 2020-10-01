Sensex Surges 629 Points; Nifty Tops 11,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Thursday after the Centre announced new guidelines for re-opening of several economic activities and auto sales numbers for September showed significant signs of improvement.

Meanwhile, a survey showed India's manufacturing activity rose to the highest in over eight-and-a-half years in September on robust demand.

The headline IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.8 in September from 52.0 in August due to loosened Covid-19 restrictions. Economists had expected a modest improvement to 52.8.

Positive global cues also helped underpin sentiment after U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressed hope for a breakthrough in partisan stimulus negotiations.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 629.12 points, or 1.65 percent, to 38,697.05 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 169.40 points, or 1.51 percent, at 11,416.95.

IndusInd Bank shares soared more than 12 percent while ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance rallied 4-5 percent.

On the flip side, Titan, NTPC, ITC, ONGC and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell between half a percent and 1.3 percent.

Punjab National Bank lost about 2 percent after the lender reported a new borrowing fraud worth Rs. 1,203 crore by the troubled Ahmedabad-based Sintex Industries.

