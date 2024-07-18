Sensex Surges 627 Points; Nifty Closes Above 24,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from initial weakness to reach record high levels on Thursday, with information technology stocks leading the surge.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 627 points, or 0.78 percent, at 81,343, after having hit a record high of 81,522 in intraday trade.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 188 points, or 0.76 percent, at 24,801, after hitting a record high of 24,838.

LTIMindtree shares rallied 3.5 percent after the software services provider reported revenue for the June quarter that exceeded expectations. Peers TCS and Wipro surged 2.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Oil explorer ONGC jumped 3 percent after crude prices rose sharply on Wednesday, buoyed by a bigger than expected decline in crude stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer.

On the losing side, Grasim Industries, Asian Paints, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp all ended down over 1 percent.

