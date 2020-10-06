Sensex Surges 600 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,650

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Tuesday, mirroring positive global cues in reaction to positive reports about U.S. President Donald Trump's health and amid optimism that U.S. lawmakers could agree on new stimulus.

Investors also looked ahead to the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) scheduled during October 7 to October 9, 2020 after the government named three nominees on the panel.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 600.87 points, or 1.54 percent, to 39,574.57, extending gains for the fourth day running.

The broader NSE Nifty index surged 159.05 points, or 1.38 percent, to 11,662.40, with banks and financials leading the rally.

Tata Motors jumped 7.7 percent. Jaguar Land Rover said its retail sales for the September quarter rose over 50 percent from the prior quarter, but fell 11.9 percent from pre-Covid levels a year ago.

HDFC soared 7.6 percent on news that its loan disbursements were at 95 percent of the level in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

HDFC Bank advanced 2.6 percent. The private sector lender said its advances rose about 16 percent as of September 30 compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Adani Ports all rose over 3 percent while metal stocks such as Tata Steel, Hindalco and Coal India fell over 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.