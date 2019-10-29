Sensex Surges 582 Points; Nifty Nears 11,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Tuesday as Tata Motors extended strong gains from the previous session after reporting better-than-expected earnings and media reports suggested that the government may scrap dividend distribution tax as part of a revamp of tax structure on equities.

Sentiment was also underpinned by a fall in oil prices and a firmer rupee, which hit a one-month high of 70.68 against the U.S. dollar, on hopes of divestment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 581.64 points, or 1.48 percent, to 39,831.84 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 159.70 points, or 1.37 percent, at 11,786.85.

Tata Motors surged 16.6 percent after climbing nearly 18 percent in a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Sunday as it posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the second quarter, helped by a pick-up in sales of its luxury car unit JLR in China.

Metal stocks such as Tata Steel, Vedanta and JSW Steel rallied 3-7 percent after U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that the first phase of a trade pact with China could be signed "ahead of schedule" and the aim was to sign the accord at the APEC summit between him and Xi in Chile next month.

Tech Mahindra, TCS, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Yes Bank surged 4-6 percent while Bharti Infratel paced the declines to end down more than 9 percent.

