Sensex Surges 478 Points; Nifty Ends At 18,068

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session notably higher as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.

After seeing a tepid opening, key benchmark indexes staged a strong recovery in afternoon trading despite muted cues from Asia and Europe.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex surged 477.99 points, or 0.80 percent, to settle at 60,545.61, extending gains for the second straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 151.75 points, or 0.85 percent, at 18,068.55.

Tech Mahindra, UltaTech, Bajaj FinServ, IOC and Titan Company shares jumped 4-5 percent in the Nifty pack.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank plunged as much as 10.5 percent after the private sector lender said it disbursed 84000 loans without client approval due to a technical glitch which has since been corrected.

Divis Laboratories plummeted 5.2 percent after the drug maker reported a tepid performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Hindalco, SBI and Mahindra & Mahindra all fell around 1 percent each.

