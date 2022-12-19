Sensex Surges 468 Points; Nifty Tops 18,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session firmly in positive territory, snapping a two-day losing streak.

While FMCG and auto stocks led the surge, IT stocks ended on a downbeat note after global giant Accenture Plc on Friday warned about a possible pullback in client spending going ahead.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 468.38 points, or 0.76 percent, to 61,806.19 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 151.45 points, or 0.83 percent, higher at 18,420.45.

Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises surged 3-4 percent to top the gainers list.

Automakers Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motors both rallied around 3 percent.

The rupee traded higher at 82.69 as the dollar index weakened in overseas markets on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is close to halting its rate hike cycle.

Oil prices rose around 1 percent in European trade on optimism over demand recovery due to China's easing of COVID curbs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.