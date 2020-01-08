Sensex Surges 425 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 12150

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 425 points, or 1.04 percent, to 41,243, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 128 points, or 1.06 percent, at 12,153.

Maruti Suzuki India climbed 1.2 percent on reports it is revamping operations at its Nexa outlets across India.

State Bank of India rallied 2 percent. The bank has launched a scheme for its home loan customers, wherein it guarantees the refund of the principal amount if a builder fails to complete the project within the stipulated time.

Jet Airways surged 5 percent after two companies submitted expressions of interest for revival of the airline.

Muthoot Finance gained half a percent fund raising reports.

Bharti Airtel rose over 1 percent as it began marketing its $2-billion (Rs 14,350 crore) equity issuance to institutional investors.

BPCL, HPCL and IOC gained 1-2 percent as crude oil prices returned to the levels seen before the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani by the U.S. last week.

