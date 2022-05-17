Markets

Sensex Surges 1,345 Points; Nifty Ends Above 16,250

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from global markets.

Sentiment was boosted by expectations of demand revival in top consumer China after Shanghai pledged to gradually ease its Covid lockdown and return life to normal in June.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,344.63 points, or 2.54 percent, to 54,318.47 amid broad-based buying. The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 16,259.30, up 417 points, or 2.63 percent, from its previous close.

Commodity-related stocks led the surge, with ONGC, JSW Steel, Coal India, Tata Steel and Hindalco rising 6-10 percent.

LIC shares were listed at Rs 867.20 on the BSE, a 8.6 percent discount when compared with its issue price of Rs 949 per share. The stock ended the day at Rs. 875.45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular