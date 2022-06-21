Sensex Soars Over 900 Points; Nifty Tops 15,600

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Tuesday in a relief rally as investors waited for U.S. markets to resume trading after a holiday the previous day.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a sharply higher open later in the day, helping underpin sentiment ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress over two days.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 934.23 points, or 1.81 percent, to 52,532.07, extending gains for a second straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 15,638.80, up 288.65 points, or 1.88 percent, from its previous close with gains seen across all sectors.

Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Coal India, Hindalco and Titan Company shares jumped 4-6 percent while defensive stocks such as Nestle India and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise ended on a subdued note.

