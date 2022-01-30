Sensex Soars Over 700 Points; Nifty Tops 17,300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Monday, tracking firm cues from Wall Street and Asia.

Investors looked ahead to the release of the Economic Survey in Parliament and AGS Transact Technologies listing for further direction.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 706 points, or 1.2 percent, to 57,907 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 229 points, or 1.3 percent, at 17,331.

IT stocks rebounded, with Wipro and Tech Mahindra climbing 3-4 percent.

SBI rallied 2.2 percent. Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara announced that all approvals for setting up of a bad bank have been received from the government.

Sun Pharma added 1.5 percent and Tata Motors rose about 1 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

IndusInd Bank dropped 1.4 percent despite reporting a 50 percent growth in consolidated net profits for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

IDFC First Bank advanced 1.3 percent after its quarterly profit more than doubled.

MRPL gained 0.7 percent on posting turnaround results for the December quarter.

NTPC edged up slightly on reporting a 19 percent rise in Q3 net profit.

Manappuram Finance added 1.5 percent after raising Rs 400 crore through two-year and one-month bonds.

Bajaj Finance rose over 2 percent and Indian Oil gained 1 percent on fund raising reports.

