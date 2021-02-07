Sensex Soars Over 600 Points; Nifty Rises Above 15k

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Monday on the back of firm global cues and positive forex reserves data.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 626 points, or 1.2 percent, to 51,357 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 171 points, or 1.2 percent, at 15,095.

Bharti Airtel rose nearly 2 percent. The telecom major reportedly plans to shut down its copper infrastructure in a year and completely move to FTTH in India.

Punjab National Bank declined 1.6 percent on fund raising reports and on news that the state-run lender has received debt restructuring requests worth Rs 12,000 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Balkrishna Industries both rose about 2 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Shipping Corporation of India tumbled 3.2 percent after the company reported a 55.4 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 31.

BHEL slumped 6 percent after it reported a standalone net loss of Rs 231 crore for the December quarter.

