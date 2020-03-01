Sensex Soars Over 600 Points; Nifty Nears 11400

(RTTNews) - Positive cues from other Asian markets helped Indian shares open sharply higher on Monday after recent sharp losses.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 607 points, or 1.59 percent, to 38,904 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 185 points, or 1.66 percent, at 11,387.

Religare Enterprises rose over 1 percent after acquiring additional 14.36 percent stake in Religare Finvest from private equity investors.

Suzlon Energy soared over 9 percent after its board approved a debt restructuring plan.

Reliance Industries rallied 2.6 percent after it acquired 37.7 percent stake in textile manufacturer Alok Industries Ltd for Rs. 250 crore.

Bharti Airtel gained 1 percent after it made an additional payment of Rs. 8,004 crore towards its adjusted gross revenue-related dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT).

Yes Bank advanced 1.5 percent on reports that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are considering all options, including an interim bailout of the private sector lender.

Tata Motors surged 2.3 percent despite the company reporting a 34 percent slide in domestic sales in February.

Maruti Suzuki India, which reported a marginal decline in total domestic sales for the month, rose 1.6 percent.

Affle India surged 5.2 percent after it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Spain-headquartered Mediasmart.

Mahindra & Mahindra added 1.8 percent despite reporting a 42 percent fall in total automotive sales in February.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares jumped as much as 15 percent after the RBI in an affidavit to the court said the company has not violated any law in its lending practices.

