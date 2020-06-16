Sensex Soars Over 600 Points; Nifty Climbs Above 10,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher Tuesday on the back of a rally in global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve tweaked its bond-buying program to support financial markets through the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 621 points, or 1.87 percent, at 33,850 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 190 points, or 1.94 percent, at 10,004.

Tata Motors was little changed after it swung to one of the steepest quarterly losses since the December quarter of 2018-19.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank soared 5 percent on reports that Pramod Bhasin-promoted Clix Capital Services Pvt. Ltd and Clix Finance India Pvt. Ltd are interested in buying a 45 percent stake in the troubled private lender.

InterGlobe Aviation rallied 2.4 percent on fund raising reports.

CSB Bank surged 5 percent after it turned in a profit before tax of Rs 134 crore for FY20 versus a pre-tax loss of Rs 300 crore in FY19.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.2 percent. Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, PIF, is all set to pick up a stake in its subsidiary Jio Platforms.

Panacea Biotec advanced 1.4 percent. The company aims to manufacture over 500 million doses of Covid-19 candidate vaccine, with over 40 million doses expected to be available for delivery early next year.

Can Fin Homes jumped 9 percent as it reported a 36 percent year-on-year rise in quarterly profit.

