Sensex Soars 917 Points; Nifty Settles At 11980

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Tuesday to recoup most of the losses seen on the Budget day as oil prices tumbled and global equity markets rebounded amid expectations that China would roll out more stimulus measures to provide liquidity to markets and boost consumption amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The optimism emerged after China's central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points on Monday as part of efforts to relieve pressure on the economy from a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Closer home, positive manufacturing data released on Monday also eased investor concerns over economic recovery.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for India shot up to 55.3 in January from 52.7 in December amid a sharp rise in new business orders as a rebound in demand conditions led to rise in production and hiring activity.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped as much as 917.07 points, or 2.3 percent, to 40,789.38, while the broader NSE Nifty index climbed 271.75 points, or 2.32 percent, to 11,979.65.

Titan Company shares soared 7.3 percent after the watch and jewelry maker reported a 12.9 percent rise in Q3 standalone net profit, matching analyst estimates. BPCL, Bajaj FinServ, IOC and Infratel surged 4-6 percent.

On the flip side, Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 5.3 percent on reports that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection of its books. Eicher Motor, Yes Bank and Bajaj Auto dropped 2-4 percent.

