Sensex Soars 879 Points; Nifty Ends Above 9,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Monday to extend gains for the fourth straight session, as firm global cues as well as enthusiasm over easing of lockdown curbs helped investors shrug off weak GDP data released on Friday.

Global cues were supportive after U.S. President Donald Trump stopped short of threatening tariffs on China and a private survey showed that China's manufacturing sector moved into expansion territory in May.

Closer home, the lockdown is being eased in most parts of the country except for the containment zones now isolated to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

With nation-wide tally of 1,90,535 to date, India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization's coronavirus tracker.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 879.42 points, or 2.71 percent, to 33,303.52, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,826.15, up 245.85 points, or 2.57 percent, from its previous close.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Titan Company, Bajaj FinServ and Bajaj Finance jumped 6-10 percent in the Nifty pack, while Sun Pharma, Nestle India, UltraTech, Infratel and Dr Reddy's Laboratories dropped 2-3 percent.

