Sensex Soars 834 Points; Nifty Tops 14,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Tuesday, with key benchmark indexes climbing around 2 percent, as optimism about China's economy and hopes for further global stimulus helped spur buying across the board.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 834.02 points, or 1.72 percent, to settle at 49,398.29, after falling for the past two consecutive sessions. The broader Nifty 50 index ended up 239.85 points, or 1.68 percent, at 14,521.15.

Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ jumped 4-7 percent in the Nifty pack, while ITC and Tech Mahindra ended modestly lower.

MindTree climbed 1.1 percent after it posted a 66 percent year-on-year rise in Q3 net profit.

Indiabulls Real Estate soared 11.5 percent after its quarterly consolidated net profit rose 64 percent.

Federal Bank gained 5.2 percent ahead of its earnings release.

Adani Green advanced 5 percent after promoter Adani Trading Services LLP offloaded shares worth nearly Rs 3,309 crore in the firm through open market transactions.

