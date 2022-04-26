Sensex Soars 777 Points; Nifty Ends Above 17,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Tuesday, as bond yields fell and oil prices declined on concerns over Covid-19 outbreak in China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 776.72 points, or 1.37 percent, to 57,356.61, with IT, auto, FMCG and financial stocks leading the surge.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 17,200.80, up 246.85 points, or 1.46 percent, from its previous close.

Adani Enterprises surged 4.8 percent on a Bloomberg report that the conglomerate is in advanced talks to acquire Holcim Ltd.'s businesses in India. Group firm Adani Ports soared 6.1 percent.

Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hero Moto Corp and Bajaj Auto jumped 3-6 percent.

Mahindra CIE Automotive rallied 13.5 percent on posting strong quarterly results.

Zee Learn slumped 19.4 percent after Yes Bank moved NCLT seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against the company for default on a financial facility worth Rs. 468 crores.

