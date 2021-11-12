Sensex Soars 767 Points; Nifty Tops 18,100

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Friday even as global risk appetite remained on tenterhooks amid global inflationary pressure.

Encouraging quarterly earnings and signs of a strengthening economic recovery helped investors shrug off concerns around earlier Fed rate hikes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet chief ministers and state finance ministers on Monday to discuss measures to attract private investments to help boost the economy, Finance Secretary T. V. Somanathan said.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 767 points, or 1.28 percent, at 60,686.69, snapping a three-day losing run.

The broader NSE Nifty index jumped 229.15 points, or 1.28 percent, to settle at 18,102.75.

Gains were seen across the board, with IT, financial and oil & gas shares topping the gainers list.

Tech Mahindra shares rose more than 4 percent as investors continued to factor in improved growth outlook for the company. Rival Wipro rose about 3 percent and Infosys added 2.7 percent.

Hindalco rallied 3.1 percent after its second-quarter profit beat estimates.

Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel led losses to end down 2.9 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Vodafone Idea jumped more than 4 percent after the telecom firm narrowed its quarterly net loss sequentially.

