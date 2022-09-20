Sensex Soars 730 Points; Nifty Tops 17,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply higher on Tuesday amid strength across global markets as a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve gets underway later today.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 730 points, or 1.2 percent, to 59,870 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 224 points, or 1.3 percent, at 17,845.

Among the top gainers, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors all jumped around 3 percent.

Adani Green rallied 2.5 percent after commissioning a 325-MW wind power project in Madhya Pradesh.

Dish TV soared 6.5 percent, a day after its chairman Jawahar Lal Goel stepped down from the company's board.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies jumped 14.4 percent after Nalanda Equity Fund bought a 2.6 percent stake in the company.

Adani Enterprises added 1.6 percent. The company has raised Rs 100 crore via allotment of 1,000 non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Natco Pharma: gained 2.3 percent. The pharma firm has received a court order allowing it to launch insecticide Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.