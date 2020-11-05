Sensex Soars 724 Points; Nifty Ends At 12,120

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday amid positive global cues and a strengthening rupee, as investors braced for the prospects of Joe Biden as U.S. President and a divided Congress, which will reduce the chances of tough financial regulations and higher taxes.

Market sentiment was also buoyed by a strong Q2 show by State Bank of India, upbeat service sector activity data for October and the Bank of England's decision to boost its QE program by £150 billion.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 724.02 points, or 1.78 percent, to 41,340.16, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 12,120.30, up 211.80 points, or 1.78 percent, from its previous close.

Tata Steel, BPCL, SBI, Hindalco and IndusInd Bank jumped 5-6 percent in the Nifty pack, while HDFC Life and Hero MotoCorp ended modestly lower.

