Sensex Soars 689 Points; Nifty Nears 14,350

(RTTNews) - Positive global cues and optimism over the earnings season helped Indian shares end sharply higher for the day on Friday.

Global cues were positive as the prospects of more fiscal stimulus under the Biden administration and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines raised hopes for an economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 48,854.34 before settling at a record high of 48.782.51, up 689.19 points, or 1.43 percent, from its previous close.

With a 2 percent gain for the week, the Sensex clocked the longest stretch of weekly gains since 2009.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 209.90 points, or 1.48 percent, at 14,347.25, led by gains in auto and IT stocks.

Infosys, UPL, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki jumped 4-6 percent in the Nifty pack while GAIL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Hindalco dropped 1-2 percent. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose nearly 3 percent ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

