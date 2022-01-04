Sensex Soars 673 Points; Nifty Closes Above 17,800

(RTTNews) - Indian shares continued to surge on Tuesday, mirroring firm global cues after a string of new studies suggested that the Omicron virus variant might be less severe than initially feared.

Strong economic data from China, Germany and the U.K. also boosted investor hopes for a quick economic recovery from the pandemic.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex soared 672.71 points, or 1.14 percent, to 59,855.93, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 179.55 points, or 1.02 percent, at 17,805.25.

PSU stocks led the surge, with NTPC and ONGC climbing 5.2 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.

Reliance Industries, Power Grid Corp and SBI rallied 2-3 percent.

Among the prominent decliners, Tata Motors fell 1.7 percent after foreign broking firm CLSA downgraded its rating and the target price on the stock.

Shree Cement, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products and Coal India all ended down over 1 percent.

Yes Bank advanced 3.6 percent after the private sector lender reported a growth in net advances and deposits in the December quarter.

