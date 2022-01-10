Sensex Soars 651 Points; Nifty Tops 18K

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Monday to extend gains for the second straight session as the country began administering the precautionary dose or the booster shot of coronavirus vaccine to health and frontline workers and immuno-compromised senior citizens.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex jumped 650.98 points, or 1.09 percent, to 60,395.63 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 18,003.30, up 190.60 points, or 1.07 percent, from its previous close. Banks, financials and automakers topped the gainers list.

After three months of selling spree, foreign investors have turned net buyers in the first week of January by infusing Rs 3,202 crore in Indian equities, data showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.