Markets

Sensex Soars 632 Points; Nifty Tops 16,350

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Friday to join a global rally, with strong earnings from U.S. retailers and expectations that the Federal Reserve may become less aggressive in tightening rates later in the year helping underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 632.13 points, or 1.17 percent, to 54,884.66, extending gains for the second day running amid across-the-board buying. The broader NSE Nifty index settled at 16,352.45, up 182.30 points, or 1.13 percent, from its previous close.

Wipro, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while ONGC fell as much as 5.5 percent in the wake of reports that the explorer is offering a stake to global oil companies to help develop challenging fields off the country's east coast.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corp and NTPC lost 1-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular