Sensex Soars 612 Points; Nifty Tops 16,950

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Wednesday, with banks, auto and metal stocks leading the surge amid signs that the U.S. and U.K. were not headed for widespread lockdowns as previously feared.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced more federal vaccination and testing sites to combat the winter surge in Covid-19 infections, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out stricter pandemic rules before Christmas.

Additionally, media reports suggested that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize two Covid-19 pills from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. as soon as this week.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 611.55 points, or 1.09 percent, to close at 56,930.56, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 184.60 points, or 1.10 percent, at 16,955.45.

Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Divis Laboratories, Tata Motors and Hindalco climbed 3-4 percent while SBI Life lost 1 percent to pace the declines.

PNC Infratech jumped 4.3 percent on news it has received the letter of acceptance from the National Highways Authority of India for the collection of user fee at a 135-km long Eastern Peripheral Expressway fee plazas in Haryana and UP for one year.

ABB India rallied 3.5 percent after announcing it would sell its turbocharger business to an arm for Rs 310 crore on a slump sale basis.

