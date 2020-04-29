Sensex Soars 605 Points; Nifty Ends Above 9,550

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Wednesday, with benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rising nearly 2 percent to close at their highest levels since March 13, amid hopes that the Modi government will unveil another stimulus package this week to spur the economy.

Positive global cues amid gradual lifting of lockdowns in several countries and RBI's move to assuage the liquidity concerns in mutual funds earlier this week also offered some support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 605.64 points, or 1.89 percent, to 32,720,16, extending gains for the third consecutive session. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 172.45 points, or 1.84 percent, at 9,553.35.

Among the top gainers, HCL Technologies, GAIL, HDFC, Adani Ports and Hindalco surged 5-7 percent.

Hexaware Technologies climbed 3.8 percent after the company posted a 26.3 percent rise in net profit in the March 2020 quarter.

Strides Pharma Science shares hit the 20 percent circuit limit after the company said it has developed and commercialized Favipiravir antiviral tablets.

Axis Bank tumbled 3.6 percent after the private sector lender posted a surprise loss for the March quarter amid increased provisions for bad loans.

