Sensex Soars 593 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,200 Mark

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply on Monday, with heavyweight Reliance Industries and private banks leading the rally amid positive cues from global markets.

Hopes of further stimulus from the government to boost consumer spending during the upcoming festive season and the announcement that cinema halls will open up in West Bengal starting October also boosted sentiment.

Global cues were positive as strong industrial profits data from China helped offset rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing, official data showed on Sunday.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 592.97 points, or 1.59 percent, to 37,981.63, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 177.30 points, or 1.60 percent, at 11,227.55.

Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank soared 5-8 percent after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on loan moratorium case to October 5.

Tata Motors and ONGC surged around 5 percent while Hindustan Unilever and Wipro ended down about half a percent.

