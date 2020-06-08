Sensex Soars 550 Points; Nifty Nears 10,300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, mirroring firm cues from other global markets after a surprise surge in U.S. employment fanned optimism over the economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 550 points, or 1.60 percent, to 34,836 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 153 points, or 1.50 percent, at 10,294.

Reliance Industries rose 1.2 percent after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority invested Rs 5,683.50 crore in its digital arm Jio Platforms.

Karnataka Bank tumbled 3.5 percent as it reported a 56 percent decline in its March quarter net profit.

State-owned oil firms BPCL, HPCL and IOC climbed 2-4 percent after hiking petrol and diesel prices by 60 paisa per litre.

Yes Bank advanced 1.7 percent after Crisil affirmed ratings on the bank's debt instruments.

Larsen & Toubro jumped 3.4 percent after its board approved reappointment of A M Naik as non-executive chairman of the company for a period of three years.

Indian Overseas Bank soared nearly 5 percent after cutting its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR).

Vedanta dropped 1 percent after it reported net loss of Rs. 12,083 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

Divi' s Laboratories slumped 4.4 percent as it reported a 33 percent rise in its Q4 consolidated net profit.

