Sensex Soars 524 Points; Nifty Ends At 10,244

(RTTNews) - A rally in heavyweight Reliance Industries and Bajaj twins helped Indian shares end on an upbeat note Friday.

Positive global cues and hopes of a V-shaped recovery in earnings growth in the second half of fiscal year 2020-21 helped underpin investor sentiment ahead of the weekend.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 523.68 points, or 1.53 percent, to 34,731.73, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 152.75 points, or 1.51 percent, at 10,244.40. Both indexes ended with gains for the third week in a row.

Financials led the surge, with Bajaj Finance rising 6.6 percent and Bajaj FinServ climbing 9.2 percent on hopes of a quick economic recovery.

Reliance Industries (RIL) rallied 6.5 percent as Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the conglomerate is now debt-free ahead of its target of March 2021 following recent investments in its digital arm.

Earlier in the day, RIL shares soared as much as 8 percent to a record high, helping the company's market value cross the Rs 11 lakh crore mark for the first time ever.

Axis Bank, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp, Infratel and Tata Motors surged 3-6 percent, while ITC, HCL Technologies, Vedanta, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank dropped 1-2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.