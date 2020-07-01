Sensex Soars 498 Points; Nifty Ends At 10,430

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Wednesday, with financials leading the surge after a survey showed the pace of contraction in India's manufacturing sector slowed further in June.

The headline IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, increased to 47.2 in June from 30.8 in May.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 498.65 points, or 1.43 percent, to 35,414.45, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 127.95 points, or 1.24 percent, at 10,430.05.

ITC, HDFC, Bajaj FinServ, UPL and Axis Bank soared 5-6 percent, while Cipla, Shree Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India and NTPC dropped around 2 percent each.

Maruti Suzuki India declined 0.7 percent after the country's largest car maker reported a 54 percent fall in June sales.

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp edged down slightly on reporting a 27 percent fall in total sales in June.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel ended marginally higher after U.S.-based Carlyle Group said it will invest $235 million in its data centre arm.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation dropped half a percent after posting its first-ever quarterly loss on the back of an impairment loss.

Globally, other Asian markets turned in a mixed performance as investors weighed rising U.S.-China political tensions against data showing that the manufacturing sector in China expanded at a faster rate in June.

European stocks eked out modest gains in early trade after a survey showed factories across the euro area recorded a stronger performance than initially reported in June.

