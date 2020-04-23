Sensex Soars 483 Points; Nifty Ends Above 9,300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the second straight session on Thursday, with IT and private banking stocks leading the surge amid strong recovery in global markets.

Also lifting sentiment, there were hopes that the Modi government will unveil another stimulus package to mitigate the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rallied 483.53 points, or 1.54 percent, to 31,863.08, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 126.60 points, or 1.38 percent, at 9,313.90.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 8.3 percent after its board approved a plan to raise up to nearly Rs 7,500 crore by issuance of shares.

HDFC Bank, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS rose 3-6 percent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 2.1 percent on news it has remitted repayments of External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) worth approximately Rs 1,140 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals soared 7.2 percent on reports that it may become the first Indian company to develop an anti-retroviral (ARV) used for the treatment for coronavirus.

Global markets advanced as oil markets stabilized and the U.S. Senate approved legislation worth $484bn to help small businesses and hospitals amid the coronavirus crisis.

