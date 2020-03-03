Sensex Soars 480 Points, Nifty Ends Above 11300

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers higher on Tuesday after policymakers across the world indicated that they would take measures to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Closer home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that it is closely monitoring global as well as domestic situation regarding the impact of deadly coronavirus and that it stands ready to take necessary action to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 479.68 points, or 1.26 percent, to 38,623.70, snapping its seven-day losing streak. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 170.55 points, or 1.53 percent, at 11,303.30.

Among the prominent gainers, Grasim, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hindalco, Sun Pharma and Vedanta surged 7-8 percent.

IndusInd Bank rallied 2.5 percent after reports that debt-laden Vodafone Idea has paid Rs. 3,042.80 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards deferred spectrum dues. Vodafone Idea shares jumped 5.8 percent.

Newgen Software Technologies climbed 2.9 percent after it secured a product patent for its system and method for the automatic quality assessment of digital documents.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.