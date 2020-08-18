Sensex Soars 478 Points, Nifty Nears 11,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Tuesday, with heavyweight Reliance Industries and private banks leading the surge on sustain foreign fund flows and positive cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 477.54 points, or 1.26 percent, to 38,528.32, extending gains from the previous session. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 138.25 points, or 1.23 percent, at 11,385.35.

Asian Paints, Titan, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel and UtraTech rose 2-3 percent while Grasim shares jumped as much as 6.5 percent after Edelweiss gave buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 750.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.4 percent after Reliance Jio told the Supreme Court that it is not liable for RCom's AGR dues.

Yes Bank surged nearly 5 percent. The bank has overhauled its risk and governance frameworks to save itself from reputational risks and come out as a brand committed to integrity, its chief executive and managing director Prashant Kumar has said.

Steel Strips Wheels gained 2.2 percent after the company said it has bagged orders worth over USD 1.7 million.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rallied 2.7 percent ahead of its earnings release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.