Sensex Soars 467 Points; Nifty Up 135 Points

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a strong note Monday despite mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 467 points, or 0.8 percent, to 60,212 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 135 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,948.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, UPL and Maruti Suzuki rose 2-4 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 1.5 percent. The private sector bank said it is pursuing "appropriate legal action" against Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri in connection with the "inappropriate language" in a call allegedly made by Grover with an employee of the Kotak Group.

Avenue SuperMarts fell 1.5 percent after unveiling its Q3 results.

Reliance Industries rose half a percent after the company announced that it had signed a pact to acquire New York-based premium luxury hotel the Mandarin Oriental.

Adani Power edged up slightly after settling a row with GUVNL over Mundra project. Oberoi Realty rallied 2 percent after it shared a summary of bookings made by the company for the third quarter of this financial year.

