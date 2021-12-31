Sensex Soars 460 Points; Nifty Tops 17,350

(RTTNews) - Indian share rose notably on Friday despite mixed global cues and signs that India has entered the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sharpest increases in cases are being seen in the major cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai and others.

The 'R-value', which indicates how rapidly the deadly virus is spreading, has crossed two in Delhi and Mumbai, researchers said. Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata have R-value of over 1.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex jumped 459.50 points, or 0.80 percent to settle at 58,253.82 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 150.10 points, or 0.87 percent, at 17,354.05, led by banking, metal and auto stocks.

